A gunshot victim has been transported to the hospital Saturday evening from Baton Rouge's Mid City neighborhood.

East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Brad Harris said the shooting was reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of St. Rose Avenue, which is near the intersection with North Boulevard and a couple blocks west of Baton Rouge High School.

The victim's condition wasn't immediately available. 

Baton Rouge police haven't released any information yet about the reported shooting.

