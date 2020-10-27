A police chase that started in Pointe Coupee Parish and ended in northern East Baton Rouge Parish killed two young people Monday evening and injured three people, including a two-year-old.
The dead included the driver of the fleeing car and a New Roads man who was driving another car that was struck head-on. It happened around 6:30 p.m. when the chase ended near Old Rafe Meyer Road and Scenic Highway, roughly 30 miles away from where it began.
Law enforcement began chasing a Chevrolet Camaro in New Roads after determining that it had been stolen, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said Tuesday.
The chase ended when the Camaro veered into a median on U.S. 61 and struck a Ford Mustang head-on, killing its driver, who was also a New Roads resident and happened to be in the area, Thibodeaux said.
Louisiana State Police identified the 17-year-old Stanlasija Brue as the driver of the Camaro and Thaddeus Johnson Jr.,22, as the driver of the other car. Both were from New Roads.
“It’s just a tragic event for the parish,” Thibodeaux said. “No winners at all.”
The two-year-old, as well as the other two teenagers in the car, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators believe one of the passengers had been babysitting the toddler, Thibodeaux said.
Capital region law enforcement agencies had received a bulletin during the weekend to be on the lookout for a stolen Chevrolet Camaro. A Pointe Coupee Parish deputy on Monday evening spotted what he believed was the car at the Tiger Trax gas station on False River Drive.
After confirming the Camaro was stolen, the deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver continued to drive and led law enforcement on a chase that spanned into West Feliciana, East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes.
The car had been swerving at several points during the chase, evading road strips and roadblocks, Thibodeaux said. He added that he believes the driver and a passenger may have switched seats during the pursuit.
Neither driver had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and died at the scene after suffering fatal injuries, according to State Police.
Thibodeaux said Tuesday morning that he wished the driver had just stopped, saying the person likely would have received a car theft citation, which is a minor offense. “They probably wouldn’t have even gone to jail,” he said.
Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff's policies allow officers to make judgment calls whether to continue pursuits when a suspect flees the parish.
Thibodeaux said his deputies continued pursuing the Camaro because he felt the driver endangered public safety. State Police weren’t able to immediately join the chase after the driver entered West Feliciana Parish, he said.
State Police were still investigating the crash on Tuesday, a spokesman said.