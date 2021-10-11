About 100 guests at a Siegen hotel were evacuated from their rooms early Monday morning after a fire broke out in the building.
St. George firefighters were called to the Marriott Residence Inn at 10333 N. Mall Dr. around 4:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they found dense smoke on the second floor.
The sprinklers were activated and contained the flames to the second floor, firefighters said. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of their arrival.
Residents on the first and third floors were allowed back to their rooms. Second floor guests were asked to stay out of their rooms until the investigation was complete.
An investigator remained at the scene as of 6 a.m.