Investigators believe a fire in a four-apartment complex at 2015 Sherwood Meadow Drive early Monday morning may have been intentionally set, the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported.
Although five people were in the four-plex when the fire broke out at 3:30 a.m., there were no injuries, the fire department said in a statement.
The fire is believed to have begun in one of the bedrooms of an upstairs apartment. Fire damage was contained to the bedroom, while the rest of the apartment was significantly damaged by smoke and water.
Two other apartments, one of which was occupied, sustained water and light smoke damage.
The fire remains under investigation, the fire department said.