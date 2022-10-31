A decision to move Bogalusa High School's final game of the season to a neutral site in light of violence in the town has been reversed, the Bogalusa mayor's office announced Monday.
The previous decision came from a majority vote from its athletic district's principals to move the game against Albany High School from Bogalusa's stadium to a neutral site in light of ongoing violence, including a shooting death outside Bogalusa High's stadium during its last game against Jewels Sumner.
Jerry Smith, 15, of Covington was killed earlier this month outside the stadium following a three-person shootout, of which police suspect he was part of. It is the eighth homicide this year in Bogalusa, making it one of the town's deadliest years yet.
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O'Quin Perrette said in a statement that she, along with Police Chief Kendall Bullen, Bogalusa Superintendent of Schools Lisa Tanner and others, signed an agreement Monday to put a security plan in place for future athletic events.
“I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that allows our Lumberjacks to play their final game at home, and to celebrate Senior Night with their peers,” Perrette said. “I appreciate how swiftly community leaders came together to make this happen, and I’m grateful to the principals of District 7-3A for their willingness to quickly reconsider the decision.”
Bogalusa High School, a No. 2 seed at 7-1, will play Albany High School at its stadium Friday night.