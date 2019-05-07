Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Shecosta Baker, 38, 921 N. 31st St., Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, driver's license required and insurance required.
- Ivonne Hoy, 42, 504 Kimbro Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, following too close and reckless operation.