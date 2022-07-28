JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper from Bogalusa, was shot and killed Wednesday night, prompting a wave of shock among rap fans and other artists.
The 24-year-old rapper was best-known for his singles "23 Island," "Elimination" and "Opps,” and had amassed over 2.5 million Instagram followers.
The shooting occurred Wednesday night in his hometown, when officers responded to a call on the 600 block of Superior Avenue and discovered one victim had been taken to a hospital. The other was treated for his injuries and taken to the hospital as well.
Police later announced those two victims to be Javorious Scott, the rapper who performs as JayDaYoungan, and Kenyatta Scott Sr., a close family member.
Scott gained about 1.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with his most popular music video for the song “23 Island” gaining over 173 million views.
Several rappers have taken to social media to send condolences, commenting under his most recent Instagram post or tweeting about him, including Jackboy, a rapper he collaborated with in 2019 with two million followers.
His most recent post garnered over 42,000 comments, most of which include the phrase “RIP 23,” in reference to the rapper’s frequent use of that number in his music.
Rapper Boosie, a fellow Louisiana native who also collaborated with Scott in 2019, found out about his death while on an Instagram Live video.
“Say a prayer for him right quick,” he told viewers. “Everybody say a prayer.”
Scott began making music in 2017, when he released his first mixtape “Ruffwayy” at the age of 18. Over the years, he’s collaborated with Kevin Gates, Lil Durk and MoneyBagg Yo and released 11 mixtapes in total.
Police said Thursday they could not confirm a motive for the shooting. Two other shootings occured that night without injuries, both of which police believe are connected to Scott's shooting.
Police encourage anyone with information on the shooting to call local authorities at (985) 732-6238.