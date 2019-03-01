Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Juan Amaya Monreno, 39, 6656 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license not in possession, drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Clifton Ducksworth, 61, 4155 Essen Lane, Apt. 159, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Carlos Rodriguez, 23, 46068 Milton Road, Hammond, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required.
- Wesley Winfrey, 66, 9619 Highway 190, Opelousas, second-offense DWI, reckless operation.