Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Rhett Lamy, 37, 5134 Stones River, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Taylor Payne, 29, 10438 Shoe Creek Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, driver's license required and intentional littering prohibited.