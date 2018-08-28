A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday and accused of DWI and other counts after he crashed his car into a streetlight pole several months ago while driving almost twice the speed limit, leaving his passenger in critical condition, police said.
The man's car "separated into two pieces" when it struck the pole in the March 4 crash and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle, according to an arrest warrant filed by Baton Rouge police.
Robert Douglas Robinson, 32, was driving his Infiniti sedan 70 mph on Goodwood Boulevard in Baton Rouge, where the speed limit is 40 mph, police wrote in the warrant. He ran a red light and then failed to navigate a curve, causing his car to run off the road and across Airline Highway before colliding with the pole.
The backseat passenger was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the warrant. The passenger survived the crash but suffered "numerous broken bones and other internal injuries," police said.
A blood test indicated Robinson's blood alcohol content was 0.16 — twice the legal limit — when the crash occurred, according to the warrant. The warrant is dated April 16.
Robinson, 351 Sherwood Forest Blvd., was booked Monday into Parish Prison on one count each of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, first-offense DWI, speed violation, red light violation and failure to maintain control.