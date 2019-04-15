Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Baton Rouge bar that happened this past weekend.
Gerald Wayne Butler, 44, of 702 N. 46th St., and Gerald Jerome Washington, 23, of 650 N. Ardenwood, have been arrested and booked on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
Deswin Harden, 37, was killed around 1:10 a.m. Saturday outside Peyton's Lounge at 1533 N. Acadian Thruway, and another guard, a 48-year-old man, was wounded by gunfire, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.
"He was trying to protect someone else," Harden's mother, Susan Blanchard, said Sunday afternoon, tears in her eyes. "He died a hero."
Harden died at the scene.