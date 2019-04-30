An 11-year-old boy was shot after Baton Rouge police say a suspect entered the home through and unlocked door and fired a shot, striking the victim in the face.
The boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, BRPD said.
The incident occurred around 5:12 p.m. Monday at Cantebury House Apartments on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The suspect fled the scene on foot. No motive is known at this time.
Yesterday, detectives could be seen questioning people in the complex. Tape cordoned off an area that appeared to be near the main building.
A resident of the complex, Tyree Scott, 30, said that he heard "a little noise" earlier.
"Growing up in Baton Rouge, you get sort of numb to these things," he said. "They happen all the time."
He added that police patrol the area often.
Crews were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 p.m.
The location is near Old Hammond Highway and just north of Interstate 12.