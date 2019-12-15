Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ramon Guillory, 1738 Caddo Street, Opelousas, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended, failure to maintain control and insurance required.
- Jonathan Legrange, 37, 11711 Morgan Hill Court Road, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, Failure to maintain control and possession of Schedule II drugs.
- Javier Medina, 22, 25788 Aztec Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, speeding and reckless operation.