An 18-wheeler overturned Saturday evening on I-10 near the Washington Street ramp coming off the Mississippi River bridge, Baton Rouge Police said.
The wreck happened around 6:12 p.m. DOTD traffic cameras show the accident occurred eastbound at I-10 just before the Washington Street exit ramp.
Sgt. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman, said officials would have to shut down Washington Street because of the crash.
What caused the truck to overturn on the curve has yet to be determined, but it happened at a time of gusty winds from Hurricane Barry.
No injuries have been reported, EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said.