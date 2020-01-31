In the aftermath of a drag racing crash that killed two people, a group of bystanders is accused of stealing one victim's backpack rather than rendering aid, according to a Crime Stoppers post.

Police have said two brothers were drag racing down North Lobdell Boulevard on January 25 when one lost control. Both vehicles left the road. The vehicles, drive by 57-year-old Lattimore Brock and 56-year-old Christopher Brock, struck a bicyclist before coming to a stop.

That bicyclist, 24-year-old Deondrick Rudd, was killed. Christopher Brock was also killed.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers shared a social media post Friday saying that a group of people stole Rudd's backpack shortly after the crash.

Rudd was an avid photographer and was believed to have been carrying his photography equipment in a backpack.

"During the crash the backpack landed in the roadway," the Crime Stoppers post read. "These individuals decide to steal the backpack instead of rendering aid to Rudd or the other victims."

Lattimore Brock survived and was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of vehicular homicide and a count each of driving while intoxicated, drag racing, failure to maintain control and reckless driving.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to contact them at 344-7867 or through www.crimestoppersbr.com.

