A couple helped a Gonzales man dispose of a 24-year-old woman's dead body that ended up being left inside a plastic box in the back of a pickup truck earlier this year, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said Thursday.
The man, Sedrick Credit, visited the home of Deanne and Denyer Garrett and they supplied Credit with materials, such as tape, and helped him move the remains of Crystal Scott, deputies added.
Deputies did not disclose the Garretts' address. Online booking records indicated they live in Sorrento and Maurepas, in Livingston Parish, but other public records sources say they live in Sorrento.
The Garretts, whom investigators say admitted to helping Credit, were arrested Saturday each on counts of unlawful disposal of remains, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
Denyer Garrett, 53, and Deanne Garrett, 45, remained Thursday in Ascension Parish jail, each with bail of $25,000, online records show.
The body of the Prairieville woman was found on Jan. 28 in the truck bed at a home off Rue De Le Bois Road northeast of Gonzales, deputies have said.
Early autopsy results found no signs of foul play and trace amounts of fentanyl.
Sheriff's investigators have not accused anyone in her death but are continuing to investigate it and are waiting on the results of toxicology tests.
Scott's loss and the shocking way she had been left behind upset her friends and family, who said she had been trying to overcome a hard-living life that involved drug use shortly before her death.
Credit, 43, of Gonzales, is accused of moving her body and was the last person seen with her, deputies have said.
He has been arrested on counts of unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance and obstruction of justice.