The man whose teenage son shot him in the head last week was pronounced dead on Thursday, prompting authorities to upgrade charges against the son.

Burt Templet died three days after being shot multiple times. He was hospitalized with injuries but authorities said from the beginning that he wasn't expect to survive.

Anthony Templet, 17, was initially arrested on one count of attempted manslaughter. But East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Monday morning that his count has been upgraded to manslaughter in light of his father's death.

He is being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on $100,000 bail, according to online jail records.

The teenager is accused of retrieving two handguns from his father's bedroom and then firing multiple shots during an argument. He confessed to the shooting in an interview with detectives, according to his arrest report.

The two started arguing when Burt Templet, who appeared intoxicated, woke up his son around 3 a.m. Monday, deputies said. They were discussing a call to another family member.

Anthony Templet told investigators his father was the aggressor, although detectives said the alleged shooter wasn't injured during the argument.

Anthony Templet locked himself in his father's bedroom, where he took two handguns. He told detectives the second gun "was insurance in the event the other handgun malfunctioned."

His father banged on the bedroom door, at which point Anthony Templet unlocked the door and "immediately shot his father once with a revolver," the arrest report states.

"His father stumbled backwards towards the bathroom, and asked Anthony to stop," deputies wrote in the arrest report. "Anthony stated that he did not comply with his father's plea" and instead fired two more rounds that "caused his father to fall onto the bathroom floor,"

The teenager then called 911 and reported that he had shot and killed his father.

When later questioned about the shooting, he told detectives his father didn't threaten him and was unarmed. He also described their relationship as dysfunctional.