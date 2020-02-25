Fat Tuesday found many Baton Rouge area residents flocking to parades in other parts of the state or settling down for a quiet day off — or at work. But for first-responders in the Baton Rouge region, the day was a little different.
EMS spokesperson Brad Harris said it’s been pretty much business as usual in East Baton Rouge. The parish usually remains quiet on Mardi Gras, as no parades roll through town on the namesake day of the carnival season.
The last carnival event EMS worked was Saturday’s Spanish Town parade, so first-responders simply process routine calls as the week goes on. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely agreed: The city has been relatively quiet as Baton Rouge residents fanned out to other parts of the state for their festivities.
It’s a bit of a respite after a sometimes-hectic cycle of parades, crowds and controlled chaos. Much like they do for concerts or football games, EMS plans and stages event crews for parades each year, assigning medics to ride bikes, run carts or stand-by in ambulances along routes.
Harris said the most common calls they get during a parade involve traumatic injuries, from trips and falls to people getting struck by objects.
“We urge the public to be alert while attending the parades,” Harris said. “Watch where you are walking, and look out for parade throws so that you are not struck by an object.”
In New Roads, where two Mardi Gras day parades roll each year, Acadian Ambulance spokesperson Justin Cox said the weather dictates what kind of calls they respond to when on duty.
If the day is chilly, medics tend to respond to a few medical emergencies — often nothing involving alcohol. But if it’s a warm or hot day, first-responders will likely have numerous calls related to intoxication, along with routine medical emergencies.
Cox said this pattern is a result of the kind of drinks people imbibe in different climates (and the kind consequently sold along parade routes): hot chocolate when it’s cooler and beer when it’s muggy.
This Tuesday — which Cox described as “nippy” after Monday’s rainfall — medics responded to just two emergencies by early afternoon, both medical and unrelated to the parades.
The weather also plays a part in how many people show up to enjoy the festivities. Combining Tuesday’s lingering damp with the first signs of a late-February cold front, Cox said, the turnout for the parades this year was slightly more subdued.
“Although we have a good crowd, it’s not what it is normally,” he said.
New Roads dedicates a lot of time to pre-parade planning that helps the day run smoothly, Cox added, and the family-friendly vibe means there are fewer calls about fights and people too drunk to function.
“A lot of people who have kids here are not having to hold their hands every moment,” Cox said. “They’re able to walk around a bit without the fear of something happening to them.”
Of course, Cox said car wrecks, for instance, are likely to occur in the evening after a long day during which people have consumed alcohol. But for the most part, responding to Mardi Gras festivities across the state involves typical medical issues, minor scuffles between parade-goers and heat-exhaustion.