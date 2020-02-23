Authorities have identified the 17-year-old who was found shot to death Sunday afternoon inside an apartment on O'Neal Lane.
The teen has been identified as Terry Delaney, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded around 4 p.m. to the 3340 block of O'Neal Lane where they found Delaney dead inside an apartment, spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
Another male who was shot is expected to survive. He arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle following the shooting, Hicks said.
It was unclear if Delaney or the other male lived at the apartment.
Authorities said the shots were fired inside the apartment.
Investigators haven't made any arrests as of Sunday evening and were reviewing how Delaney and the other person knew each other.
Delaney's family requested privacy and declined to comment. Many of them gathered Sunday afternoon, openly crying outside of the taped-off building.