A Baker woman has been arrested twice this week and accused of abusing a 2-year-old boy in a series of violent acts, including throwing objects at him, tightening a belt around his neck and threatening to burn him with a match, according to arrest documents.
Kenyetta Blackmore, 35, was initially booked into jail Tuesday. She bonded out the following day and then was rearrested Thursday on additional counts related to child abuse after a Department of Child and Family Services caseworker contacted authorities about videos on the mother's phone that show her abusing the child, according to Blackmore's arrest report.
The caseworker had been assigned to Blackmore following her first arrest.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies said that arrest stemmed from video showing Blackmore striking a match near the boy's leg, stomach, chest and back, and telling him: "Cry for your daddy now. Cry for your daddy now. Cry for him!" The victim was screaming and attempting to flee from the lit match, deputies wrote in the arrest report.
Detectives obtained a search warrant Thursday and searched Blackmore's cell phone, which contained video of the following incidents, dated Saturday and Tuesday.
- Grabbing the back of the child's neck while he was in the bathtub and pushing his head toward the water while he cried.
- Placing a pillow over his head and attempting to "smother him" on a bed.
- Pushing him off the bed, causing him to fall to the floor near a window.
- Kicking him in the torso while the child is wearing only a diaper.
- Throwing a gallon of milk at him, causing it to spill all over the child, and stating she was going to kill him.
- Tying a belt around his neck and tightening it.
- Throwing a picture frame at him, hitting him in the chest.
Blackmore did not deny her actions and admitted to recording the videos, but she said they were all recorded on the same day. Deputies noted that she "minimized her actions by saying she did not inflict the pain on the victim that appears evident on the videos."
"It should be noted the victim does appear to be in pain and is suffering," deputies wrote. "His pain and suffering is evident by his reactions to her actions and the fact that he is crying as a result of her actions."
Blackmore, of 7172 Jupiter Drive, Baker, was booked into Parish Prison Thursday on one count of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation and eight counts of cruelty to juveniles. She had been previously arrested on one count of cruelty to juveniles.