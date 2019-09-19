A Kentwood woman running for House District 72 was arrested Wednesday on drug-related counts in Tangipahoa Parish, The Hammond Daily Star reported.
Marylee Bellau, 26, an independent candidate from Kentwood running against incumbent Robby Carter, D-Greensburg, was arrested after she and a man, Joseph Hammons, 49 and also of Kentwood, arrived at an unspecified location in a vehicle with a small child in the back seat. Sheriff's deputies at the scene conducted a search of the vehicle, where deputies found illegal narcotics, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement given to the Hammond Daily Star.
Bellau was booked into Tangipahoa Parish jail on a count of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment, the Sheriff's Office said.
The child was released to a family member at the scene.
Hammons was booked on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment, the Sheriff's Office said.