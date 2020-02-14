A Louisiana State Police trooper has been demoted in the months since internal investigators concluded last fall that training exercises during the agency's most recent academy went beyond "normal parameters" and caused significant injuries to some of the cadets involved.

Lenias Marie was demoted from the rank of lieutenant to sergeant, according to records released by the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees the civil service system for State Police.

Marie was overseeing training when allegations surfaced about the injuries to cadets. It's unclear what position he holds now.

State Police said in October that three troopers were transferred out of the agency's training division in response to those allegations, but officials have refused to disclose their names. However, sources close to the investigation told the Advocate that Marie was one of the three.

Marie was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in May 2018, according to records contained in his personnel file. He was working in the training academy when the promotion occurred.

State Police spokesman Capt. JB Slaton said Marie's discipline was recently finalized, but declined to disclose what the discipline was, saying "his case is a portion of a broader review of training at the LSP training academy that is still ongoing."

"State Police intends to release relative information learned during its review upon completion," he said in a statement without providing a timeline

Agency leadership announced in October that the academy's defensive tactics training program had been suspended and an internal investigation launched because the injuries went beyond what's considered normal during those exercises, which include handcuffing, use of the expandable baton, pressure points, physical strikes, blocking and grappling techniques.

+10 3 Louisiana State Police troopers transferred after training causes serious injuries Three State Police troopers were transferred out of the agency's training division this week after their superiors concluded that recent exerc…

State Police Col. Kevin Reeves said then that three troopers had been transferred out of the training division and two cadets were removed from the class after they were found cheating on a written test. The cheating was discovered after one was found with a cellphone, which is not allowed during State Police academy.

Reeves said the investigation into the cellphone was separate from the investigation into the injuries, though they happened "close together." He declined to describe how the two could be related.

The only specifics that have been provided about the cadets' injuries are that they included bruising. Reeves said even broken bones are "not uncommon" during the physical parts of training, especially defensive tactics aimed at preparing recruits to effectively restrain a combative suspect without using excessive force.

"Last night when I met with the cadets, I apologized to them for the events that took place," Reeves said at an October press conference. "I took responsibility. … I take this very personally."

State Police training academy lasts 22 weeks, during which cadets are required to live at State Police headquarters Monday through Friday and often can't use their cellphones. They can go home on weekends, returning Sunday evenings.

Cadet Class 99 began training in August with 61 cadets and 51 of them graduated from the academy on Jan. 31. They're currently participating in field training and will soon be deployed across the state.