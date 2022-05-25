A restaurant receipt left at a crime scene by would-be burglars led Baton Rouge Police to arrest a man they say tried to steal catalytic converters off cars sitting in an auto shop lot.
According to an affidavit, officers received a call shortly before 7:30 p.m. May 5 for a burglary at CarPro Auto Sales on Florida Boulevard.
When they arrived, the business owner told authorities two men cut a hole in the chain link fence surrounding his property and climbed through in an attempt to steal items from the lot, the document said.
The men ran off after they were confronted by the owner.
Detectives who searched the area found several items they believed belonged to the suspects, including a floor jack, saw blades, a hat and keys to a 2013 Infiniti M37 that were matched to a suspect car parked on the east side of the business, according to the affidavit. Based on the items left behind, officers believed the men were targeting the vehicles' catalytic converters.
They later discovered the suspects had attempted to cut the converter off a 2006 Hyundai Sonata before they were scared off.
Not long after the attempted robbery took place, authorities received a call from 42-year-old Lawrence Ames, who told them that his car, the 2013 Infiniti M37 discovered near the property, had been stolen.
In the report he filed with police, Ames said he was "high on drugs" when the vehicle was taken but refused to give any more information, the affidavit said.
Detectives obtained a warrant to search the car and discovered "multiple saw blades, two catalytic converters and a receipt for a restaurant" stamped for May 5 at 2:22 p.m.
They went to the restaurant to watch surveillance video footage, which showed Ames and another man were the ones who made the transaction. Both men matched the descriptions of the suspects given to police.
A search of Ames' criminal history showed he had an active warrant for his arrest issued through the Carencro Police Department for stealing catalytic converters. Ames was also previously arrested by "numerous" different agencies for stealing catalytic converters, the affidavit said.
Ames was arrested on one count each of simple burglary, damage to property and injuring public record.