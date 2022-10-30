A man who stepped out of his vehicle and fired a long gun at Tangipahoa Sheriff's deputies investigating a domestic incident Sunday died after officers returned fire, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.
Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said the incident began after a woman contacted the Sheriff's Office about 10 a.m. Sunday, saying her ex-husband was sending her threatening messages.
Deputies began searching for the man and at 11:30 a.m. he was found exiting the driveway of a residence off Laurie Road in Hammond. When he saw officers, the man fired a shot into his own vehicle, Travis said.
The Tangipahoa Special Response Team (SRT) was called to the scene, along with the Hammond Police Department's team.
"During negotiations, the man stepped out of the vehicle with a long gun and fired shots toward the officers," Travis said.
Officers returned fire, and the man died at the scene of his wounds.
The State Police is investigating the incident, Travis said. The identity of the man has not been released yet.