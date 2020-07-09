A Baton Rouge man was killed in an overnight, single-vehicle accident in St. Francisville on Thursday, state police report.
The accident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on US Highway 61 just north of La. Highway 66 in West Feliciana Parish.
A press release from Louisiana State Police says 47-year-old Jimmy Blount of Baton Rouge was traveling southbound on Hwy. 61 in a Ford pickup truck when, for reasons still under investigation, he ran off the roadway.
Police say Blount's truck struck an embankment then overturned.
Blount died at the scene. State police say he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis, but police didn't say whether or not impairment was suspected.
The accident remains under investigation.