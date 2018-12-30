The arrest report for a suspect accused of carrying out a triple shooting at a vape shop Saturday morning claims the man shot into a crowd of people for an unknown reason and then fled — despite the man's insistence that he was at the scene when he heard gunshots and then grabbed a gun he found discarded in a bush as he was fleeing.
Dajuan Williams, 24, 2021 Hemlock Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested Saturday on a count each of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Witnesses told investigating East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies that an unidentified man with a bandanna covering the lower half of his face entered a crowd of people standing outside a vape shop in the 10900 block of Coursey Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
They said he fired multiple rounds, striking three people and several vehicles before getting into a red Ford Mustang. One of the victims suffered a life-threatening shoulder injury, and the other two were treated for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital, the report says.
Deputies stopped a vehicle matching that description nearby soon after, and found Williams in the passenger seat.
The driver said he dropped off two associates at the vape shop about 45 minutes before the shooting and returned later to find people running away. He said he saw Williams, whom he knew as “D”, running. Williams told him said someone was shooting and asked to get in his car and drive away, the report says.
Williams told deputies he was in the crowd and heard gunfire erupt, so he ran away and grabbed a gun he saw discarded in a nearby bush as he was doing so. He said the driver didn’t know anything about the incident, and didn’t know that Williams had a weapon on him while he was in the vehicle.
Williams’ hands, clothing, facial and neck swabs returned a positive in a presumptive gunshot residue test, which indicates he had recently fired a gun, the report says.
The driver was released without arrest and Williams was booked into Parish Prison.