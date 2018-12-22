Two LSU football players were questioned for hours in a shooting Saturday afternoon that killed an unidentified man, but the athletes were later released without arrest, according to Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

+6 LSU football players' attorneys say fatal shooting was self-defense; released without arrest Two LSU football players were detained and questioned about a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scotlandville that left one person dead in the ba…

While no firm details of how the shooting happened were given, attorneys for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a top LSU running back, and Jared Small, a walk-on linebacker, say the shooting happened in self-defense. McKneely said two guns were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

"We believe this is an act of self-defense and the evidence will show that," said Christopher Murell, one of the three attorneys representing Edwards-Helaire and Small, who are also both graduates of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The man was found dead in the back seat of a white truck Saturday afternoon in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue in the Scotlandville area, McKneely said. Edwards-Helaire and Small had also been in the truck and called 911 after the shooting. The two waited at the scene for police and cooperated.

McKneely said he did not expect any arrest or charges to be filed against the athletes as of Saturday, but would not comment on a possible motive of the shooting. He also did not identify anyone involved in the shooting.

+7 Violent crime down 20 percent in Baton Rouge in first month of new push, authorities say A law enforcement effort launched in mid-November in response to a spike in homicides in Baton Rouge has netted 334 arrests on weapons and dru…

Despite recent spike, Baton Rouge officials confident homicides will continue downward trend for 2018 Despite the current spike in Baton Rouge gun violence that has claimed six lives in less than two weeks, the homicide rate has fallen signific…

+14 Tracking Baton Rouge's nonfatal shootings: The toll on victims, search for a solution, more When Marcinda Williams awoke to the sound of gunfire peppering the walls of her house one night in September 2010, her first thought was: "Not…