East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III talks on the phone at the scene as Baton Rouge Police dept. officers, East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office personnel and others work a reported shooting fatality on 68th Ave., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. The shooting occurred in the early afternoon, and a bystander said they believed a person in or around the white Chevrolet Silverado truck, center, was the victim.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Two LSU football players were questioned for hours in a shooting Saturday afternoon that killed an unidentified man, but the athletes were later released without arrest, according to Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely. 

While no firm details of how the shooting happened were given, attorneys for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a top LSU running back, and Jared Small, a walk-on linebacker, say the shooting happened in self-defense. McKneely said two guns were recovered from the scene of the shooting. 

"We believe this is an act of self-defense and the evidence will show that," said Christopher Murell, one of the three attorneys representing Edwards-Helaire and Small, who are also both graduates of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge.

The man was found dead in the back seat of a white truck Saturday afternoon in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue in the Scotlandville area, McKneely said. Edwards-Helaire and Small had also been in the truck and called 911 after the shooting. The two waited at the scene for police and cooperated. 

McKneely said he did not expect any arrest or charges to be filed against the athletes as of Saturday, but would not comment on a possible motive of the shooting. He also did not identify anyone involved in the shooting. 

