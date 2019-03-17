Baton Rouge police detectives Sunday were investigating the death of a 19-year-old city man who was found in a ditch Sunday morning, his body riddled with gunshot wounds.
Evan Lemon II was found lying in a ditch in the 1200 block of North 35th Street around 9:35 a.m. Sunday, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.
Lemon had been shot multiple times, police said.
Investigators have not determined a suspect or motive as of Sunday night, but anyone with information relative to this homicide is urged to contact Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.