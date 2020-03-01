An inmate arrested for attempted murder escaped from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital early Sunday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are looking for Cecil Williams, 20, who walked out wearing a hospital gown and slippers around 4 a.m. Williams left the hospital toward Essen Lane, officials say.

Williams was arrested on Feb. 24 for armed robbery, attempted first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping that allegedly occurred Feb. 19.

Williams was transported to the hospital on Friday after saying he had trouble breathing, police say.

The escape is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.