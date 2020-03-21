A Mississippi man was killed in a car crash in Hammond early Saturday morning, State Police said.
Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles just before 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 12 West near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, according to State Police Trooper David Levy.
Investigators learned that a Mazda 3, driven by 31-year-old Caitlin D. Jones of Mobile, Alabama, was traveling on I-12 in the right lane when Jones hit the rear-end of a GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by 77-year-old Michael Jones.
It is unclear if Caitlin Jones and Michael Jones are related.
Upon impact, the Mazda and pickup ran off the road, striking trees. Although he was wearing a seat belt, Michael Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Caitlin Jones, who was not wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, Levy said.
Investigators suspect Caitlin Jones was impaired and collected blood samples from both drivers for analysis.
Caitlin Jones was arrested following the crash and will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on vehicular homicide, following too close and safety belt required.
The investigation remains open and ongoing, Levy said.