Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Landon Allen, 35, 9422 Windward Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Bryan Burgess, 33, 7215 Kodiak Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, driver's license not in possession, reckless operation, driving left of center, failure to maintain control and motor vehicle insurance required.