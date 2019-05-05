Authorities have identified the suspect and victim in Saturday's fatal East Feliciana Parish shooting as a husband and wife.

George Bailey, 72, was arrested Saturday following the shooting death of his wife, Kathy Frazier, 55, at a residence on U.S. Highway 61 earlier that day.

Investigators believe Bailey shot Frazier due to some type of domestic dispute, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office. He was booked on a count of second degree murder.

East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Fredrick Michael Cramer said Saturday that Bailey was transported to an area hospital after being placed under a coroner’s emergency certificate.

“A coroner’s emergency certificate is a way to get someone treatment for possible mental issues,” Cramer said. “The person involved was medically ill and needed some care, so it was easiest to send him to a hospital for treatment.”