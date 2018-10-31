NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested after allegedly slamming a deputy to the ground, sending the officer to the hospital, during a fight that broke out near Napoleonville, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
Deputies answered a 911 call about a fight involving several people on Sunday, Falcon said in a news release. When a deputy intervened, a man there, Delwin Stewart, reportedly came up behind the officer and threw him to the ground.
The deputy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, Falcon said.
Stewart, 26, of 108 Greenbriar St., Paincourtville, was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on battery of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.
Bail was set at $15,000, the Sheriff's Office said.