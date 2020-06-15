Authorities in Ascension Parish found a cache of more than two dozen weapons while searching the home of a man they say pointed a gun at a Gonzales police officer last week.
David Chreene, 36, of Gonzales, was arrested Friday on suspicion aggravated assault of a police officer, disturbing the peace and being a felon in possession of a gun.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office had gone to Chreene’s home to serve a warrant when they found 30 different types of guns inside, said agency spokeswoman Allison Hudson.
Chreene's past felony conviction made him unable to legally possess or own a gun.
According to court records, Chreene was convicted on a drug sale charge in 2016 followed by a 2007 conviction for simple burglary in Webster Parish.
Authorities say they discovered the guns while investigating allegations that Chreene had pointed one at a Gonzales police officer for unknown reasons last week, Hudson said.
Chreene was free after posting a $15,000 bond over the weekend, according to an online jail roster.