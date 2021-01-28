A man who was killed Wednesday evening in a shooting on Spain Street has been identified by Baton Rouge police.

Jared Collins, 21, was shot to death around 5:15 p.m. in a house in the 1700 block of Spain Street, one block north of Government Street, authorities said. Medics responded at the scene but were unable to save Collins.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they are still investigating the case. No other details were immediately available, including a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the violent crimes unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

+9 BRPD: 1 dead after reported shooting on Spain St. off Government One person was shot to death Wednesday evening in a house off Government Street, marking the most recent act of deadly gun violence as the Bat…

Staff writer Lea Skene contributed to this story.