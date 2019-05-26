A 9-year-old boy was killed Saturday in what authorities are calling an unintentional shooting by his brother, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely. 

The boy, Chaz Carpenter, died after he was shot inside a Lanier Drive home about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, McKneely said. 

His 11-year-old brother was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a count of negligent homicide. 

McKneely said the shooting remains under investigation. 

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email PoliceReporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369. 

View comments