Shwerwwood blocked 10/17
Courtesy of Louisiana DOTD

The entrance ramp from Sherwood Forest Boulevard to Interstate 12 West is closed due a vehicle fire, according to Louisiana transportation officials.

Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries. 

Traffic cameras showed several police officers at the scene as of 9:15 a.m.

No additional information about the vehicle fire was immediately available, inlcuding how many people were injured or how serious their injuries may be.

This is a breaking story.

Staff writer James Finn contributed to this report. 

