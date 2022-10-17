The entrance ramp from Sherwood Forest Boulevard to Interstate 12 West is closed due a vehicle fire, according to Louisiana transportation officials.
Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries.
Traffic cameras showed several police officers at the scene as of 9:15 a.m.
No additional information about the vehicle fire was immediately available, inlcuding how many people were injured or how serious their injuries may be.
This is a breaking story.
Staff writer James Finn contributed to this report.