Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Donald Moore, 52, 5359 N. Snowden Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, hit and run, reckless operation and failure to report accident.
- Thomas Ruhl, 33, 4617 Beaver Creek, Greenwell Springs, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and improper lane usage.