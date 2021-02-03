Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish between noon Tuesday, Jan. 26 and noon Wednesday, Feb. 3, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Stephen Chrisentery, 57, 1813 General Adams Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to yield and driver’s license suspended or revoked.
- Donald James, 62, 7327 Richey Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Ivan Lopez, 28, Juban Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI and driver’s license required.
- Daniel Pierce, 25, 10112 Santa Monica Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Branden Stewart, 31, 1124 Progress St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, insurance required, speeding and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.