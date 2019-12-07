A Central High School assistant football coach was arrested after admitting he asked two teenage boys for nude pictures, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
School administrators and two teenagers at the school told a sheriff's detective on Dec. 6. that Taylor Wilson, 20, had been sending inappropriate messages through Snapchat requesting nude photos from the boys.
Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, confirmed Wilson worked at Central High School. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association also lists him as an assistant coach in its online directory.
Both teenagers are 16-years-old, according to the arresting documents. Wilson admitted to detectives during questioning that he requested the photos from both teens, the report says, and both refused to comply with the request.
Wilson, of 9615 Sagefield Drive, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
Jason Fountain, superintendent of Central Community School System, said Saturday that Wilson is not a full-time employee at Central High School.
“We are aware that a volunteer coach has been arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department," he said in a texted statement. "The individual is no longer being utilized in that capacity."