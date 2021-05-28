Former Baton Rouge police officer Jason Acree, who has already been arrested three times by his BRPD colleagues in recent months amid an ongoing corruption probe, was booked into Ascension Parish jail early Friday after Louisiana state troopers pulled him over for drag racing on Interstate 10 and found illegal prescription pills and three guns — inside the car, arrest documents say.

Acree told troopers during the traffic stop that he was heading to New Orleans to work a private security job, according to his arrest report. Instead, he was placed under arrest around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Ascension Parish officials said he was still being held awaiting bond as of 9 a.m. that morning. He faces the following new counts: possession of Schedule II drugs, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, speeding and reckless driving.

Acree, 34, resigned from the Baton Rouge Police Department earlier this month following his second recent arrest, which came after BRPD internal investigators found evidence Acree had stolen marijuana from the narcotics evidence room. He had worked as a narcotics detective for several years before his career recently came crashing down.

The traffic stop early Friday was unrelated to his other recent arrests and alleged misconduct as a law enforcement officer.

That trouble started when a state trooper saw two vehicles "drag racing and traveling at a very high rate of speed" along I-10 eastbound in Ascension Parish, according to the arrest report. One of the vehicles exited quickly, but troopers caught up to the second, a gray Dodge charger with no license plate that was traveling 92 mph.

Acree complied when troopers pulled him over, exiting at La. 30. When asked why he was driving so fast, Acree said he was just going with the flow of traffic, according to the report. He also admitted to having three firearms inside the car.

"Acree was nervous and fidgeting, appeared uneasy, and could not maintain his focus on what I was saying," the arresting officer wrote. "I asked Acree if I could search his vehicle, and he did not give consent and stated he rather we did not."

However, the troopers placed Acree under arrest for reckless operation and speeding, then searched his car. They found three firearms: a Glock 9mm, another handgun and an assault-style rifle.

Troopers also found two prescription pill bottles containing oxycodone, a opioid prescription painkiller, and suboxone, a medication often used to treat opioid addiction. Acree was unable to provide prescriptions for either one, according to the report. He was later booked into jail.

That was his fourth arrest in recent weeks. The third, which BRPD leaders announced last week, involves allegations he lied on a search warrant application, something investigators concluded while conducting an ongoing audit.

The mounting accusations against Acree come amid a corruption probe focused on the entire BRPD narcotics division, which has come under scrutiny for several reasons, not least being his alleged criminal behavior. In addition to Acree, another detective was arrested and later resigned from the department, and four supervisors were transferred into street patrols.

