A man who shot a 60-year-old victim in an apartment unit across from his own before allegedly jumping off the third floor to dodge police has been arrested on attempted murder, court documents show.
Dallas Sterling, 26, faces one count each of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities and cruelty to the infirmed.
According to an arrest affidavit provided by Baton Rouge police, the victim was laying on the sofa in his 4702 Earl Gros Ave. apartment Jan. 15 when his front window was shattered by multiple bullets, one of which struck him in the left shoulder and grazed his left cheek.
Responding officers spoke with a witness, who told them she heard gunshots and saw a man, later identified as Sterling, jump from an apartment window on the third floor of 4759 Earl Gros Ave. after the gunfire stopped.
Police went to the back of the building where the shots were fired from and found Sterling laying on the ground on top of a black backpack, the affidavit continues.
After detaining Sterling, officers went through the bag and found a 9mm handgun. They continued to search the area and found a 9mm spent shell casing in Sterling's doorway.
According to the affidavit, sterling told police he was getting ready for work when he heard the gunshots and jumped out of his apartment window to avoid contact with authorities.
He said he didn't see anyone shooting, but admitted the backpack was his and told police he found the handgun in a field near his apartment. Officers noted the victim's front window was clearly visible from Sterling's doorway.
After collecting statements from the victim and other witnesses at the scene, Sterling was placed under arrest.