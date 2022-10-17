A man rammed a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office unit twice while deputies were executing a warrant, authorities said.
Deputies were executing warrants on Old Live Oak Road overnight, including for 52-year-old Scott McGowan, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
McGowan drove away when LPSO approached, leading to a pursuit. During the chase, McGowan "steered his vehicle into the side of an LPSO unit two times, resulting in minor/moderate damage to both vehicles," Ard said.
McGowan eventually exited his vehicle and was caught by an LPSO K-9. He was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count each of aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, switched license plate and two counts of resisting an officer. He was also booked on violation of protective orders.
Ard added that the deputies involved in the incident are "okay."