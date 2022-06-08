Liz Lessner and Mat Keel were out of the country when they got the photos on Wednesday: The logo of a White nationalist group, Patriot Front, spray-painted with stencils onto the door and windows of their art gallery and studio in Baton Rouge.
“I’m still processing it,” Lessner said. “It seems crazy to me that there’s a neo-fascist group graffitiing a space I put my blood, sweat and tears into.”
It’s at least the second time in a month a logo belonging to Patriot Front — a group involved in planning the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA — has appeared on property in Baton Rouge. A poster with the group's name appeared on a utility box near Airline Highway and Barringer Foreman Road last month.
An offshoot of the modern Neo Nazi movement, the group's manifesto states that White people are the only true Americans and advocates for a White ethnostate, said Nicholas Hughey, a University of Connecticut sociology professor who studies racism and its effects on society. The group also pushes versions of "replacement theory," arguing that minorities and immigrants are taking away White Americans' economic opportunity, he said — concepts that academics have debunked.
“Patriot Front just gets rid of all the pretense, and jumps right to these really upfront violence-based White supremacist, White nationalist tenets,” Hughey said.
Aside from the "Unite the Right'' rally, which turned deadly when a driver plowed into a crowd of counterprotestors, Patriot Front members were involved in planning and executing the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. The group defaced a mural of Black tennis player Arthur Ashe in Richmond, VA last year, according to news reports.
Organized largely via social media app Telegram, the group is known for “flash rallies” and sticker campaigns spreading its messages, according to Unicorn Riot, an activist group that has leaked troves of the group’s internal data.
In recent years, Hughey said Patriot Front has gained relevance by tapping into theories — debunked by scientific research — that people of different races have different levels of intelligence, or that immigrants are stealing economic opportunity from White Americans.
“David Duke had a theory that went something like, ‘White supremacists need to get out of the cow field and into the boardroom’” to gain relevance, Hughey said. “(Patriot Front) is somewhere between the cow field and the board room.”
In addition to serving as an experimental art space, Lessner and Keel's gallery, called "Yes We Cannibal," also serves as a refuge for people battling addiction, poverty and food insecurity, Lessner said. It hosts a free community fridge for people going hungry.
Its founders participated in protests with family of Deaughn Willis, a Black man who was shot dead in January by East Baton Rouge deputies. They say they have recently pushed to showcase and sell work by Black artists.
Lessner and Keel fear that work is what made them a target for the vandals.
"We're a hub for people who are less mainstream, so it's disturbing," Lessner said.
“It’s perverse,” Keel added.
Keel said the partners had never dealt with attacks or vandalism since Yes We Cannibal opened its doors two years ago. He imagines the people who left the graffiti are likely "goons" trying to get attention, and may not have truly been affiliated with Patriot Front, he said.
Hughey, however, said the question of who put the graffiti there doesn’t matter.
“What these organizations try to do is intimidate people, and it's a form of terrorism" he said. "If someone burns a cross, does it matter if the Klan did, or if someone was imitating them? It still sends the same message, and makes people worried, and concerned."