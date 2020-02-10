A Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola corrections cadet was arrested after correctional officers found a gun in her car on the prison campus, according to a Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections release Monday evening.

Kieosha L. Smith, 28, of Zachary, was booked in to the West Feliciana Parish jail on a count of introduction of contraband after officials found a 40 caliber pistol and two loaded magazines in her car. Authorities said Smith was asked at the front gate of the prison around 5 a.m. Monday if she had any guns, knives or drugs in her vehicle, and she said she didn't.

Correctional officers later searched her car and found the weapon and ammunition, which is illegal to bring onto prison property and required to be checked at the front gate, according to the release.

Smith, who is in custody at West Feliciana Parish Jail, worked at Angola since Oct. 28, 2019, and was still on probationary status. The release says she resigned during questioning.

