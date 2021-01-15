NAPOLEONVILLE — A Houma man wanted in a November drive-by shooting outside Napoleonville was arrested Thursday night in the Assumption Parish town, deputies said.
Assumption sheriff's deputies say Shamond Tavion Williams, 19, was in a vehicle that drove by a park in the Back Marais area south of Napoleonville on Nov. 8 and fired the shots toward the park.
At the time, sheriff's investigators were able to get a description of the vehicle, recover bullet casings and identify Williams as the suspect in the shooting but Williams and the vehicle were nowhere to be found, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Friday.
At the time of the mid-evening shooting, the park had a large gathering of people, said Lonny Cavalier, a sheriff's spokesman.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear, Cavalier said. No one was injured.
Cavalier said Williams had been questioned earlier about the shooting but denied any involvement. Investigators were able to put together enough information later to win court approval for a warrant for Williams' arrest.
On Thursday, deputies found and arrested Williams, 100 Belmere Luxury, Houma, at a home on Violet Street in Napoleonville and later booked him on a count of assault by drive-by-shooting.
Williams remained in Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.