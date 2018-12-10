A few years after becoming a Livingston Sheriff's patrol deputy, Phil Lint saw a need among his peers for a space to connect and heal, especially after responding to so many, often tragic, incidents.

"We don't wear our emotions too well on our sleeves," Lint said Monday. "They can go to the office and get counseling, but a lot of them don't."

And that is where Lint is hoping FREMO, the First Responders Emergency Media Outlet, can fill in the gap. FREMO's designers, organizers and financial backers officially launched a new social media website specifically for first responders on Monday morning, with support from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. The Louisiana-based social media website provides members from the fire, police and ambulance communities a space to share, provide tips and form connections.

"My goal and intent for this site is to provide a safe place for first responders away from the general public, because we see and do a lot of things that the general public doesn’t get to see or do, therefore they don’t understand what we go through on a day-to-day basis," Lint said.

FREMO has already gained traction nationwide in its first days online, with about 500 members signed up, all of whom were first verified by the FREMO team to ensure their status as a first responder.

"Putting first responders first, we should do that," Nungesser said. "We don't know what they go through on a day-to-day basis."

Nungesser said he's simply an advocate and supporter of FREMO, but wants to ensure it remains funded and plans to reach out to corporations for further private sponsorship.

The website was initially built and launched with funding from three private companies, including Robert Wolfe Construction.

"We didn’t really like the way police officers were being portrayed in the media, and we know there’s a whole lot more good ones than there are bad ones," said Robert Wolfe, the firm's owner and president. "We knew there was a need for something like this, … so we bought in."

Many from Louisiana's first responder community showed up to the launch party Monday with high praise for such a website, especially in an era where first responders' actions are often under a microscope.

"It gives them more tools to help get them the help they need," said Louisiana Fire Marshal Butch Browning.

Chad Guillot, the interim administrator for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, said while first responders are trained on how to respond to incidents in the moment, they have few tools for how to deal with the lingering effects from these critical incidents days later.

"We see people at their worst," said Chad Guillot. "(FREMO) is a great thing for first responders."

Fabian Blache, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police, said he sees the network as another step forward in the first responder community, one that seems light years ahead of the days when he began his law enforcement career decades ago, when there was little support for officers or first responders after they left work.

“There was no counseling at all, no peer-to-peer venting, no consoling," Blache said. "FREMO offers that peer-to-peer discussion on their experiences, an opportunity to talk to someone who has been in that same situation and has empathy for what you’ve experienced. ... Our first responders are the first line of defense in our communities, which extends to our state, which extends to our country.”