Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jaclyn Champagne, 24, 872 Arlington Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and failure to yield.
- Brandon Chenevert, 23, 39624 Hornsby Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI.
- Carlos Ferguson, 26, 5555 Martin Luther King Parkway, Carville, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Haley Schroeck, 26, 7111 Village Charmant Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, one-way street violation and equipment violation.