After they were booked in 2019 on a laundry list of sex crimes allegations, prosecutors said a former sheriff’s deputy and his ex-school teacher wife worked hand-in-hand to commit a series of horrific crimes that included abusing children.
Three years later, they’ve turned on each other: The couple have divorced. And rather than face a jury herself, Cynthia Perkins has agreed to testify against her ex-husband, Dennis Perkins, at his impending trial.
Speaking softly and clad in a dark sweater, the former teacher admitted in a Livingston courtroom Monday that she took part in a number of horrific offenses with her ex-husband, a longtime SWAT team leader and narcotics detective in the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. In return for agreeing to testify against him, she pleaded guilty to one count each of producing child pornography, second degree rape and mingling harmful substances.
The latter charge claimed Cynthia used Dennis Perkins' bodily fluids to taint pastries she later served to students at Westside Junior High School.
Cynthia Perkins feels “remorse” for her actions, her lawyers said, and wants to help bring her ex-husband to justice. And while she admits to some of the crimes for which she was charged, she still believes she was “manipulated and twisted” by her ex-husband into doing things she wouldn’t have of her own accord, according to her attorneys.
“She’s very much looking forward to helping go after the real monster in this case, and that’s Dennis Perkins,” said Paul Scott, Cynthia’s lead attorney.
Indicted jointly in 2019, the couple initially faced 150 felony charges including rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child and video voyeurism.
Cynthia Perkins’ trial had been set to start Monday with jury selection in the wake of a months-long court battle over whether the former couple should be tried together or individually. Her lawyers had also asked to delay the trial or move it outside Livingston, citing a brew of social media commentary and attention from local news in the rural-suburban parish where the ex-couple’s charges sparked outcry.
The 11th-hour deal materialized instead.
Prosecutors from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and defense attorneys from Scott’s Baton Rouge law firm deliberated in the judge's chambers for nearly three hours Monday morning before reaching the agreement.
Perkins will serve 41 years in prison, her attorneys said. The three charges for which she pleaded guilty — out of 72 counts she faced initially — could have put her behind bars for more than 70 years. Her sentencing is scheduled for Friday.
Cynthia Perkins’ willingness to testify against Dennis Perkins was pivotal in the prosecution finally agreeing to a deal, prosecutors said.
“We wouldn’t have anticipated that she’d have been willing to testify at all unless she were offered some consideration for that,” said Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan.
Both sides expressed relief that the victims, some of them juveniles, would not have to discuss the crimes from the witness stand.
At least for now.
If she testifies against her ex-husband, Cynthia Perkins’ testimony would add to a mountain of evidence against the former cop. Some of that evidence was presented in the December trial for Melanie Curtin, a woman accused of helping Dennis Perkins rape and film an adult woman in 2014.
Investigators from the Attorney General’s office described a trove of digital mementos that Perkins guarded for years as a catalog of his sexual conquests. A sting on Perkins’ home yielded “a tremendous number of photos and videos” of alleged sex crimes, plus thousands of text messages and internet histories on a hard drive, detective Brian Wilson testified.
Those files included an 18-minute video of the rape by Perkins and Curtin, which Miligan described as one of the strongest pieces of evidence he had ever seen. Curtin was ultimately convicted of aggravated rape, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Reached by text message Monday, Dennis Perkins’ defense lawyer, Jarrett Ambeau, declined to comment on Cynthia Perkins’ plea agreement.
Dennis Perkins tried last summer to strike an agreement with the attorney general’s office but the prosecutor has not offered him a deal. On Monday, Milligan repeated that the office “has not had any talks” recently about a plea deal with Dennis Perkins.
As part of her plea deal, she admitted in court that she if she had gone to trial, prosecutors would have proven that she helped Dennis Perkins commit acts including sexual assault of a juvenile and video voyeurism.