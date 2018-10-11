The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police are investigating the Clinton police chief and other town officials for possible abuse of office and theft counts, according to court documents.

Clinton Police Chief Fred Dunn and Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell were mentioned in court documents that gave cause for law enforcement searches related to the criminal probes. The investigation comes amid mounting fiscal challenges for the small town in East Feliciana Parish, which includes its inability to pay for leased police vehicles.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Thursday.

"We won’t comment today on whether or not there will be an arrest or when," said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Greg Phares. "We’ve conducted two search warrants and served one or two subpoenas. This has been ongoing for a while."

The first search warrant was filed Oct. 4 in regards to a possible malfeasance in office and filing or maintaining false public records case involving Clinton government officials, but only named Dunn and Bell, the documents say. Investigators obtained the original lease agreement under which the town would lease four vehicles for the police department.

The search warrant found the June 2016 lease for four Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles was signed by Bell, but Dunn's signature was in the spot where a lawyer for the town would have signed.

"Mr. Dunn is not counsel for the lessee (Town of Clinton) and, in fact, is not an attorney," the search warrant affidavit says. "Such an obligation requires the authorization of the Clinton Town Council. No such authorization was obtained."

According to the 2017 audit report, the town leased four police vehicles in 2016 for a total obligation of $136,104. The vehicles have since been taken out of service because the town has been unable to make payments.

A second search warrant filed Wednesday alleges possible felony theft involving a police department bank account, but only mentions Dunn.

Two unnamed individuals interviewed by investigators reported that multiple checks from the Clinton Police Department Narcotics Fund were made out to Dunn, other entities or people, and were signed by Dunn.

"Both (individuals) believe that writing and negotiating checks to oneself or to named individuals or entities on such an account is at the very least, highly questionable, if not criminal, conduct," the search warrant says.

Dunn and Bell could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.